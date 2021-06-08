Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice rose 1 cent to $338.61/cwt.
- Select fell 2.99 to $306.18.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,888 head sold live at $120.03, and 4,950 head sold dressed at 190.63. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 3,811 head sold live at $119-120.20 and 2,741 head sold dressed at $191.16.
It’s hard to see beef dropping on the middle and lower primals cuts, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. The U.S. needs low-priced beef and will need to import and/or use more beef from the U.S.
Traders seem to be pricing in high grain prices, said The Hightower Report.