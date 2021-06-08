 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice rose 1 cent to $338.61/cwt.
  • Select fell 2.99 to $306.18.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,888 head sold live at $120.03, and 4,950 head sold dressed at 190.63. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 3,811 head sold live at $119-120.20 and 2,741 head sold dressed at $191.16.

It’s hard to see beef dropping on the middle and lower primals cuts, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. The U.S. needs low-priced beef and will need to import and/or use more beef from the U.S.

Traders seem to be pricing in high grain prices, said The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Technically, charts broke down on the JBS cyber-attack news, and the strong gap lower “opens the door for further follow through selling,” Tot…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“Trade will likely be steady to slightly higher this week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Retail values may be a concern in this window after th…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

With surging beef prices and massive profit margins from packers, cash cattle may trade higher next week and have already traded slightly high…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Total Farm Marketing said it expects bullish momentum to keep prices from falling apart, particularly with higher beef prices offering support…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News