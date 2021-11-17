Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down $3.66 to $278.47.
- Select down $2.53 to $264.06.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 80 head sold dressed at $207 and 1,128 sold live at $131.51. In Iowa/Minnesota 658 head were sold live at $131.88.
The cattle market is still looking pretty good despite high grain prices, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group. Feeders were a little lower.
Futures continue to hold support levels despite weak cash and U.S. cattle on feed placements are expected to rise 2-3 percent, according to Total Farm Marketing.