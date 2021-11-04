Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up $1.73 to $290.22.
- Select up 50 cents to $268.22.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, 229 head were sold dressed at $202-203 and 905 were sold live at $127-128. In Iowa/Minnesota 475 were sold live at $127-128 and 741 were sold dressed at $202.
“Packers are moving beef,” Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services said. “Demand should remain strong over the next 5-to-6 weeks and possibly throughout December.”
The slaughter pace has picked up, leading packers needing cattle to fulfill, Total Farm Marketing said. “Live cattle gapped higher on the charts, this gap may need to be filled at some point.”