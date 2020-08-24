Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.53 to $227.47/cwt.
- Select was $2.26 higher to $211.25.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa-Minnesota, there was also no reportable trade.
Beef prices have surged higher, although production is expected to remain high. “Bearish Cattle on Feed report on Friday,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Beef prices are at highest levels since mid-June. Cash wires are quiet so far this morning. Weights are still heavy which will keep production running high.”
“The boxed meat has started moving up rapidly,” Dan Morgan, with VBI Co., said. “We had a low of $200.47 on July 17. As of August 21 we are up to $225.94… The packers still have a good margin of $338.48 as of August 21. The delivery system has a way of equaling out prices and moving cattle when the packer fails to bid on an equal basis.”