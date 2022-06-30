 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Feeder cattle are closing lower with the weakness in live cattle pushing the market lower, Total Farm Marketing said. “Mid-summer demand and large front-end cattle supplies are limiting factors in the market.”

As cattle prices drift lower, toward the late May low, “a break below would confirm a downtrend,” The Hightower Report said. “The trade will be looking to Thursday’s export sales report to see improvement.”

People are also reading…

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.18% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 2.26%, France’s CAC 40 was up 2.70%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 2.68% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 2.52%. There are worries of “aggressive tightening from major central banks” in an effort to tame inflation, Tradingeconomics.com said. That is leading to the sharp losses in equity markets. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.10% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.54%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.10%, EUR/USD was down 0.23% and USD/JPY was down 0.49%.

Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.70 (1.58%), and August gasoline is down 4.23%.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower for Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle owners in the Southern Plains have pulled the trigger on sales quickly and those sales may provide relief later as August cattle are ma…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Expectations for cash trade are staying steady with last week, Total Farm Marketing said. “The Cattle on Feed report continues to reflect a la…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Live cattle were lower yesterday. Feeder cattle were higher, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News