Feeder cattle are closing lower with the weakness in live cattle pushing the market lower, Total Farm Marketing said. “Mid-summer demand and large front-end cattle supplies are limiting factors in the market.”
As cattle prices drift lower, toward the late May low, “a break below would confirm a downtrend,” The Hightower Report said. “The trade will be looking to Thursday’s export sales report to see improvement.”
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.18% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 2.26%, France’s CAC 40 was up 2.70%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 2.68% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 2.52%. There are worries of “aggressive tightening from major central banks” in an effort to tame inflation, Tradingeconomics.com said. That is leading to the sharp losses in equity markets. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.10% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.54%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.10%, EUR/USD was down 0.23% and USD/JPY was down 0.49%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.70 (1.58%), and August gasoline is down 4.23%.