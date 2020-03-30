Strong end user buying in the U.S. due to coronavirus helped push choice beef up to $51.31, Allendale said. “Over the last five days, choice beef showed loses of $5.21,” they said, coming off peak price.
“We still believe that front months will be able to find some support while the deferred (months) might struggle,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “With freezers full, restaurants closed, and unemployment rising, it will be tough to feed the bull.”
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.82% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.85%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.61%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.23% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.10%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.90% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.57%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.74%, EUR/USD was down 0.93% and USD/JPY was up 0.27%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 87 cents (4.04%), and May gasoline is down 7.76%.