Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.12 to $287.83/cwt.
- Select was $2.82 lower to $276.43.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 536 head sold live for $161-166, and no dressed sales.
“The cattle complex charts are looking a little tired, and prices failed to push back to recent highs before slipping on the day,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Seasonally, cattle futures are typically pressured in this time frame until May as the market works through the end of winter into early spring. This year may be different given tight supply picture and the strong cash market tone.”
Analysts are watching to see what impact lower corn prices could have for cattle markets. “Lower corn prices should be supportive to cattle,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Asking prices by feedlots for cash cattle were $1-$2 higher than bids so no cash trade took place yesterday. April is now the front month for live cattle… Cattle slaughter projected at 126,000.”