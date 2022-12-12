Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was $8.09 higher to $257.02/cwt.
- Select was up $4.42 to $225.68.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was also no reportable trade.
Traders are watching upcoming weather trends, included a forecasted cold spell. “Cold weather across the central part of the forecast for the next few weeks might be seen as a positive development,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $254.69, up $5.76 on the day.”
“The index is still at a discount to the January board, which could be a limiting factor,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The direction overall in the cattle markets is higher and the market looks well supported. Tight supply picture and firm overall demand tone will likely keep the market climbing higher into 2023.”