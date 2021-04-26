While the demand factors remain quite positive, the discount of June cattle to the cash market plus high feed prices are factors which may spark a short-term bulge in production. “Average weights remain higher than traders expected and this could boost short-term production as well, The Hightower Report said this morning.
The cash market was disappointing last week, given the retail strength, “that will still be a key in the market this week,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.08%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.05%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.24%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.04% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.02%. Stock markets in Europe are mostly flat as investors cautiously wait for a new batch of economic and earnings data in this week. “At the same time, a worsening pandemic context in some parts of the world continued to weigh on sentiment,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, traders became cautious over worsening pandemic situations, particularly in India and Japan. India saw a fifth straight day of record jump in virus cases on Monday, while on Friday, Japan announced its third state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka, and two other prefectures,TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.95% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.36%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.01%, EUR/USD was down 0.08% and USD/JPY was up 0.01%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.13%, and June gasoline is down 1.57%.