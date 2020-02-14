Hightower says the “cash tone is weak but the market is oversold.” News of additional cases of coronavirus help spark early weakness in the market. Cash live prices closed lower in Nebraska Thursday, with a range near $118. Hightower says the price trend over the next week is $1 to $2 lower.
Lower cash prices should not come as a surprise, says Stewart-Peterson, considering beef values are at their lowest levels in 16 months. U.S. beef exports for the week ending Feb. 6 were down from a week ago.
Outside Markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.07% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.10%, France’s CAC 40 was unchanged, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.05% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.11%. U.S. stock indexes closed lower Thursday as they followed losses in other world stock markets after the number of new cases of the China coronavirus was revised higher, dampening hopes that the spread of the virus was slowing. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.04% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.19%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.02%, EUR/USD was up 0.13% and USD/JPY was down 0.04%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 55 cents (1.07%), and March gasoline is up 0.27%.