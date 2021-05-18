 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice rose 3.72 to $323.34/cwt.
  • Select went up 2.16 to $299.05.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 440 head sold dressed at $191 and 3,000 head sold live at $120-123. In Iowa/Minnesota, 645 head were sold dressed at $190.51 and 1,241 head were sold live at $121.

Futures are looking for support and need higher cash prices, while slower chains speeds are slowing amount of cattle purchased, said Total Farm Marketing.

Argentina is expected to announce a 30 day halt on meat exports due to rising prices, said The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Traders expect the beef market to peak-out soon as bookings are completed for the Memorial Day holiday, The Hightower Report said this morning.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News