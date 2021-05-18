Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice rose 3.72 to $323.34/cwt.
- Select went up 2.16 to $299.05.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 440 head sold dressed at $191 and 3,000 head sold live at $120-123. In Iowa/Minnesota, 645 head were sold dressed at $190.51 and 1,241 head were sold live at $121.
Futures are looking for support and need higher cash prices, while slower chains speeds are slowing amount of cattle purchased, said Total Farm Marketing.
Argentina is expected to announce a 30 day halt on meat exports due to rising prices, said The Hightower Report.