Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 16 cents to $255.08/cwt.
- Select down 17 cents to $242.18/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,653 head sold live at $143-146 and 2,624 head sold dressed at $227-230. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 2,091 head sold live at $140.25-147 and 1,536 sold dressed at $227-230.
Futures are trading at a discount to the cash market, Total Farm Marketing said. “Live cattle are higher this morning alongside the rally in grains, while feeders are working inversely.”
“Cash cattle prices have come down in the north, but some improvement in pasture and range conditions recently gives producers in the South some flexibility on marketings,” The Hightower Report said.