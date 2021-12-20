Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 63 cents to $262.38.
- Select up $2.39 to $250.67.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 100 head sold dressed at $218. and 2,176 sold live at $135.
Cattle were down today. Outside markets carry a very bearish tilt and traders see economic issues stemming from virus issues, according to The Hightower Report.
Cattle futures felt some pressure from weaker financial and outside markets today, according to Total Farm Marketing.