 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Yearly cattle exports through November 2022 only behind 2021’s record as the second most all time with still the month of December to add, according to the USDA, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.

The market remains in an uptrend, but with the overbought technical condition and some weakness in the cash market, February cattle may be vulnerable to some further back and fill action, The Hightower Report said today.

People are also reading…

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.04%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.23%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.35%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.05% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.35%. Stock markets in Europe were mixed, but signs that inflation could be peaking in the Eurozone and somewhat upbeat economic data sent another wave of optimism across riskier assets this week, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets rose as investors scooped up shares of beaten-down Japanese companies. “Meanwhile, market caution capped gains following a weak session on Wall Street overnight as data showed that U.S. private companies added more jobs than expected in December, giving the Federal Reserve room to keep raising interest rates,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.08% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.58%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.53%, EUR/USD was down 0.29% and USD/JPY was up 0.98%.

Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 18 cents (0.24%), and February gasoline is down 0.58%.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Trade prices occurred in larger price ranges than normal last week and in smaller volumes. Moreover, packers tended to purchase more cattle at…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle rallied out of the gate on Tuesday, working Feb. up to $158.42 – a new contract high, before fading into a mixed close to start the sho…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Grain once again becomes a focus of attention with both wheat and corn posting large losses, according to The Cattle Report. Excellent develop…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News