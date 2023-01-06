Yearly cattle exports through November 2022 only behind 2021’s record as the second most all time with still the month of December to add, according to the USDA, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.
The market remains in an uptrend, but with the overbought technical condition and some weakness in the cash market, February cattle may be vulnerable to some further back and fill action, The Hightower Report said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.04%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.23%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.35%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.05% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.35%. Stock markets in Europe were mixed, but signs that inflation could be peaking in the Eurozone and somewhat upbeat economic data sent another wave of optimism across riskier assets this week, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets rose as investors scooped up shares of beaten-down Japanese companies. “Meanwhile, market caution capped gains following a weak session on Wall Street overnight as data showed that U.S. private companies added more jobs than expected in December, giving the Federal Reserve room to keep raising interest rates,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.08% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.58%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.53%, EUR/USD was down 0.29% and USD/JPY was up 0.98%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 18 cents (0.24%), and February gasoline is down 0.58%.