Traders are concerned discretionary spending will pull back as coronavirus spreads around the world.
“Less travel, less restaurant patronage and more uncertainty over the future could spark a significant slowdown in consumer spending, The Hightower Report said.
February futures, which expire Friday, have posted in the red for six consecutive trade days for a net effect of -$7.425, said Brugler Marketing. On a positive note, feeder cattle futures traded higher by triple digits Wednesday, with gains in April contracts the strongest.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.24% this morning. The Euro Stoxx 50 was down 2.71%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.72%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 0.69% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.69%. Major stock indexes in Europe fell back to negative territory amid mounting fears about the global spread of the coronavirus. The number of cases in Italy continues to increase and new infections across Europe have been confirmed, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, in contrast to most countries today, the Shanghai Composite was up slightly, the first gain in four sessions, as investors' concerns shifted to new coronavirus cases outside China. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.07% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index dropped 2.13%.
Currencies: The dollar index was down 0.41%, EUR/USD was down 0.77% and USD/JPY was down 0.03%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 2.89%, and April gasoline is down 4.17%.