Cattle on feed last week “was considered very neutral,” according to The Hightower report. Expect the report to not have much impact on the market today, they said.
Currently, they said the market is in a “short-term uptrend,” as there is a discount of futures to the cash market providing some support. Cash live prices were softening to end the week last week.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 2.10% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.91%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.66%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.97% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.09%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.01% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 2.55%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.84%, EUR/USD was up 0.73% and USD/JPY was down 0.22%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.34 cents (4.12%), and July gasoline is up 3.41%.