June cattle is trading “at a significant discount to the cash market,” The Hightower Report said, making speculative buyers more active on corrections. “The setup leaves producers with an incentive to move cattle now, instead of later, especially with corn prices near $8 per bushel.”
The high set on Tuesday “failed to attract new buying interest” on Wednesday, The Hightower Report noted. There continue to be demand concerns, they said, as consumer spendable income becomes limited amid high inflation and high energy prices.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 1.12% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.03%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.05%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.83% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.23%. “Remarks from Fed Chairman Powell ruling out more aggressive 75 bps rate hikes in the future brought relief to markets, after the US central bank delivered an expected 50 bps rate hike,” Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.68% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.11%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.77%, EUR/USD was down 0.56% and USD/JPY was up 0.82%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $2.42 (2.33%), and October gasoline is down 0.27%.