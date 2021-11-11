Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 38 cents to $285.14.
- Select up 67 cents to $267.29.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 812 head sold dressed at $207 and 2,113 sold live at $130.11 to $131.76. In Iowa, 781 were sold live at $132 to $132.33 and 402 were sold dressed at $206.88.
It was a quiet inside trading session as traders wait to see if the cash market uptrend can continue, according to The Hightower Report.
Higher cash is providing some support for the market and packers need cattle to maintain their slaughter pace, according to Total Farm Marketing.