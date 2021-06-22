 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice fell 5.45 to $315.75/cwt.
  • Select fell 1.71 to $279.25/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 150 head sold live at $126.50, and none sold dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 885 head sold live at $125.14 and 580 head sold dressed at $196.86.

Expect beef to slide sideways or down after July 4th, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. He sees no rush for packers to push kill this week and next unless the cattle are those needed to fill specific orders.

U.S. restaurant bookings with OpenTable were up 3% from 2019 for the week ending June 20, the first time they have run above 2019 since the start of Covid, said CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

