The overbought condition and demand uncertainty lead beef prices down. February cattle closed sharply lower yesterday after some followthrough selling from the key reversal on Monday. “Weakness in the stock market and aggressive speculative long liquidation in the other agricultural markets plus a collapse in energy prices were all seen as bearish forces,” The Hightower Report said today.
However, cattle futures “remain firm” waiting more cash direction today, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
Technically, prices have broken, and are poised to test lower levels in the near-term, especially if retail values slip further and cash trade loses its firming trend, Total Farm Marketing said today. Further, retail values may be under pressure going into the end of the year as retailers will look to hold off on building inventory given the calendar turning to 2022, TFM said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.21%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.72%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.57%, Germany’s DAX Index dropped by 1.81% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.07%. European stock markets slid downward today erasing Wednesday’s gains, with tech stocks leading losses, while ongoing concerns about the new omicron coronavirus variant also dented sentiment ahead of labor market data from the Eurozone, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, investors remained cautious amid concerns over the Omicron variant and a hawkish tilt by the US Federal Reserve. “The U.S. was the latest country to report its first case of the new variant, with other countries such as Japan reporting more cases, as uncertainties mount on the magnitude of this wave and its economic impacts,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.90% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.65%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.16%, EUR/USD was up 0.22% and USD/JPY was up 0.05%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.4 cents (0.12%), and January gasoline is up 0.53%.