The downtrend in beef prices may have been broken on Tuesday when the USDA cutout increased for the first time in 17 sessions, The Hightower Report said today.
Technically, feeders are strong and if grain prices continue to weaken, feeders could test contract highs “dragging live cattle with them,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.18%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.61%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.05%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.93% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.47%. Stock markets in Europe rebounded today, after posting an over 1% drop in the previous session. “Stocks remained close to record-high levels supported by hopes of an economic recovery in 2021, and despite worries that the spread of the Delta variant would prompt another round of restrictions and signs that global growth may have reached a peak and could start to moderate going forward,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks mixed with China up but Japan’s Nikkei down as the Japanese government is potentially keeping “the quasi-state of emergency” covering the Tokyo in place during the Summer Olympics, while coronavirus cases continue to accelerate, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.67% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.96%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.011%, EUR/USD was down 0.04% and USD/JPY was up 0.08%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.23 (1.74%), and August gasoline is up 1.39%.