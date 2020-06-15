Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and sharply lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $2.03 to $228.61/cwt.
- Select fell $4.92 to $214.35.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,013 head sold live for $100-105, and 3,599 head sold dressed for $159-167. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were no live sales, and 1,099 head sold dressed for $167.
There were a few sources of support for cattle markets Monday, including the discount to the cash market. “The steep discount to the cash market may have helped provide some underlined support,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cut-out values at midsession came in at $229.87, down $0.77 on the day.”
“Slaughter today came in 2,000 head more than last Monday and just 1,000 head behind the same day last year,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Early weakness seemed to be tied to pressure in the stock market. August lives traded as low as 93.57, below the lower Bollinger Band and below the 50-day moving average support level.”