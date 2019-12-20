The large premium to cash market, plus a key reversal, plus good weather for weight gains, plus a collapse in the beef market are factors that may contribute to “sluggish action” in the cash market over the near term, said The Hightower Report.
Cash cattle news yesterday was a positive with $120 noted in Kansas. “That would be a new high for this uptrend in cash cattle,” Allendale said.
Actual Slaughter showed steer carcass weights fell by 5 lbs. to 906 from week Dec. 7 to 14. Heifer weights were unchanged in this week at 840. Allendale says, the year/year comparison fell for steers from +1.3% to now +1.1%. Heifer weights rose from +0.2% to +0.6%.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.02% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.75%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.73%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.60% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was rose 0.14%. European stock markets traded higher today after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the phase one US-China trade deal would be signed in early January. Also, Britain’s quarterly economic growth was revised higher, TradingEconomics.com said. Stocks markets in Asia were mixed in thin pre-Christmas trading overnight. Japan's Nikkei 225 finished lower, after inflation data was released. The Shanghai composite was 4 points lower following news that People's Bank of China kept its new lending benchmark rates unchanged. Meantime, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 72 points and India hit an all-time high, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.42% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.05%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.16%, EUR/USD was down 0.24 % and USD/JPY was down 0.07%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.061%, and February gasoline is up 0.03%.