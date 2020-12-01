Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell 28 cents to $243.40/cwt.
- Select went up 65 cents to $223.08.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,063 head sold live at $110, with no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, 453 head were sold live at $107-110, and 402 head were sold dressed at $172-173.
February cattle closed slightly higher on the session and near the middle of the range, according to The Hightower Report. The short-term stability of the beef and cash markets are providing support.
January feeder cattle surged higher today, according to Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures.