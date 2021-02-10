Bitter cold weather is impeding performance in some areas across the Plains, according to The Cattle Report. Some cattle are on the soft sales list, meaning the owners are not especially anxious to sell. Most cattle in the affected areas will perform poorly and some will lose weight. Rising futures prices will encourage owners to hold firm to sharply higher asking prices.
The cattle market looks vulnerable to at least a short-term downside, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were up 0.33% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.14%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.01%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.01% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.08. European stocks traded around the flatline on Wednesday, as investors take another pause for breath despite stronger than expected corporate updates, easing Covid-19 cases and hopes for a large US stimulus package. Profits from Societe Generale beat forecasts and Thyssenkrupp raised its flow and profits full-year outlook for sales and cash. Meantime, Heineken announced a target of 8000 job cuts due to lower sales. On the data front, Germany consumer prices rose for the 1st time in 7 months, in line with preliminary estimates. ECB President Lagarde will participate in a newsmaker webinar organized by The Economist later in the afternoon although no significant comments on the ECB's monetary policy are expected. The Shanghai Composite lifted 51.6 points or 1.43% to 3655.09 on Wednesday, trading at fresh 5-year highs in the last session before the Lunar New Year holiday as economic data pointed to a strong recovery. Factory gate prices rose in annual terms in January for the first time in a year, as months of strong manufacturing growth pushed raw material costs higher. Also, foreign direct investment grew by 4.6% year-to-year to CNY 91.61 billion in January, amid a surge in investment from Japan. Finally, China’s new bank loans hit new highs in January on seasonal demand. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index added 538.25 points or 1.83% to 30014.44, gaining for the fourth session and trading at 22-month highs.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.05%, EUR/USD was down 0.03% and USD/JPY was up 0.25%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.60%, and March gasoline is down 0.17%.