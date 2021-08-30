 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice fell $2.56 to $342.78/cwt.
  • Select went down $2.97 to $312.55.

There were no reported negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota or Nebraska, USDA said.

Cash cattle trade was “underwhelming” last week, Total Farm Marketing said. With a shortened week, they reminded traders that slaughter schedules will be disrupted as well.

Momentum studies “will reinforce lower price action,” The Hightower Report said. “The intermediate trend has turned down with the cross over back below the 18-day moving average.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle markets are in a window for seasonally higher prices for a couple more weeks, Total Farm Marketing said. “Strength in boxed beef prices…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle charts look challenged, and the direction early in the week will be key,” Total Farm Marketing said today.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“Cash markets look higher again this week and the market may see a continuation of the uptrend after a long period of consolidation,” The High…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News