Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $2.56 to $342.78/cwt.
- Select went down $2.97 to $312.55.
There were no reported negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota or Nebraska, USDA said.
Cash cattle trade was “underwhelming” last week, Total Farm Marketing said. With a shortened week, they reminded traders that slaughter schedules will be disrupted as well.
Momentum studies “will reinforce lower price action,” The Hightower Report said. “The intermediate trend has turned down with the cross over back below the 18-day moving average.”