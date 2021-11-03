 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up $1.11 to $288.49.
  • Select up $1.59 to $267.72.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, 1,141 were sold dressed at $202 and 555 were sold live at $128.40. In Iowa/Minnesota 1,153 were sold live at $127.96 to $130 and 1,409 were sold dressed at $201.63.

Talk of strong demand for beef, plus talk that the frozen turkey supply is down 24 percent from a year ago were factors supporting the cattle market, according to The Hightower Report.

Packers are willing to pay more because of strong demand, according to Total Farm Marketing.

