Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up $1.11 to $288.49.
- Select up $1.59 to $267.72.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, 1,141 were sold dressed at $202 and 555 were sold live at $128.40. In Iowa/Minnesota 1,153 were sold live at $127.96 to $130 and 1,409 were sold dressed at $201.63.
Talk of strong demand for beef, plus talk that the frozen turkey supply is down 24 percent from a year ago were factors supporting the cattle market, according to The Hightower Report.
Packers are willing to pay more because of strong demand, according to Total Farm Marketing.