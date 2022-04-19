 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Prices in the cattle futures market are lower, “despite the prospects of higher cash trade this week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The technical picture looks weak, and some additional selling pressure is likely going into today.”

“Until the beef market trend turns up, the market may see a corrective break,” The Hightower Report said.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.21% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.06%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.38%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.73% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.52%.Investors are watching the Russia-Ukraine conflict as well as monetary tightening and “slower global growth,” Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.05% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.69%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 1.36%, EUR/USD was up 0.11% and USD/JPY was up 0.12%.

People are also reading…

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $3.25 (3.02%), and June gasoline is down 2.98%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higheron Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Beef cutouts are higher on the close on Tuesday. Moving past the Easter holiday could help spur some retailer buying as stores prepare for May…

Cattle

Cattle markets closed higher yesterday, hitting their highest mark in nearly 2 weeks. “Even after the three-day rally, June cattle are still t…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higheron Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.Choice was down $1.54 to $271.08.Select was u…

Cattle

Short-term fundamentals are mixed, but the discount of cattle futures to the cash market gives the bulls a slight edge, according to The Hight…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News