Prices in the cattle futures market are lower, “despite the prospects of higher cash trade this week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The technical picture looks weak, and some additional selling pressure is likely going into today.”
“Until the beef market trend turns up, the market may see a corrective break,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.21% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.06%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.38%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.73% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.52%.Investors are watching the Russia-Ukraine conflict as well as monetary tightening and “slower global growth,” Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.05% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.69%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 1.36%, EUR/USD was up 0.11% and USD/JPY was up 0.12%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $3.25 (3.02%), and June gasoline is down 2.98%.