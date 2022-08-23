 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 1.72 to $262.80/cwt.
  • Select up 44 cents to $238.80/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed.

USDA estimated Monday’s cattle slaughter at 125k head. That was up from 121k, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

This is the last week any buyers needing last minute supplies of beef will be getting it for Labor Day. Most buyers have supplies already met, According to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

