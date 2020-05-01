Allendale says steer weights this week grew by 3 lbs. to an 889 lb. carcass. Heifer weights fell 3 lbs. to 823. On a year/year basis steers grew from +2.5% to now +3.7%. Heifer weights were unchanged at +3.0%.
Stewart-Peterson says U.S. beef export sales for the week ending April 23 were reported at just 9,388 tonnes vs 11,217 the previous week. This was the lowest weekly total since Jan 2. June live cattle made an impressive close well above their recent range in Thursday trading.
Outside Markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 2.0% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 2.66%, France’s CAC 40 was down 2.48%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 2.22% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 2.00%. Thursday's U.S. economic data was bearish for stocks after weekly initial unemployment claims fell -603,000 to 3.839 million, showing a weaker labor market than expectations of 3.500 million. Also, Mar personal spending fell -7.5% m/m, weaker than expectations of -5.1% and the biggest decline since data began in 1959. In addition, Mar personal income fell -2.0%, weaker than expectations of -1.7% and the biggest decline in 7 years. Finally, the Chicago Apr PMI fell -12.4 to an 11-year low of 35.4, weaker than expectations of -10.9 to 36.9. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 1.30% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 2.84%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.09%, EUR/USD was up 0.27% and USD/JPY was down 0.45%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.19 (6.45%), and March gasoline is down 1.29%.