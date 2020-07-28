Weekly slaughter rates remain below what they were a year before, but the industry is making strides to get back to where they had been before COVID-19, said USDA livestock analysis Shayle Shagam. Still, some cattle are backed up. As of July 1, feedlot numbers were the second highest on record, he said on USDA Radio Newswire.
Cattle futures initially tried to put a bullish spin on the USDA reports, but closed lower on Monday, said Brugler Marketing.
At this point, October cattle is looking more and more like a significant top is in place. “Consider selling calls or futures on any bounce,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: Sept. E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.06%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0. 61, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.82%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 0.47% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.15%. Stock markets in Europe were mostly down overnight, with France’s CAC 40 extending losses for the third consecutive session as mounting concerns over a spike in global coronavirus cases offset prospects of more stimulus from major economies. “Also, weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings reports from luxury goods makers weighed on sentiment,” said TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed overnight with a slight rise in China on expectations that the Chinese economy is on track for recovery following strong growth in industrial profits earlier in the week, according to TradingEconomics.com. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.73% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.73%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.15%, EUR/USD was down 0.22% and USD/JPY was down 0.17%.
Energy: Sept. WTI crude oil prices this morning are 0.55%, and June gasoline is down 0.77%.