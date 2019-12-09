“There are signs that we could be stalling,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said, despite the strong trade over the past two months. He said if the cash market stalls or falls back, there could be some long liquidation pressuring the market.
Allendale said that the trading in December futures “imply trading in December will peak around $119,” after raising about a dollar higher than last week.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.10% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.35%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.32%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.32% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.03%. Stock markets in Europe were mostly lower ahead of the UK’s general election this week, and as data showed Chinese exports fell for the fourth straight month. In Asian markets, stocks were overall higher, as traders are hopeful for a deal ahead of the December 15 tariff deadline, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.08% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.35%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.11%, EUR/USD was up 0.15% and USD/JPY was down 0.06%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 66 cents (1.15%), and January gasoline is down 0.66%.