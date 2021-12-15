After posting a bullish reversal on the charts to start the week, the cattle market was looking for some follow through to the upside, but instead got price consolidation, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The cash market is still slow to develop, but a few starter bids surfaced at $138 in the south, versus asking prices of $140-142.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were up 0.06% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.33%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.71%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.33% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.17. European stock markets traded mixed on Wednesday, with UK’s FTSE slightly down, while Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC edged higher, as investors geared up for the Federal Reserve’s last meeting of the year later in the day. Traders are expecting policymakers to announce a faster tapering of asset purchases and new forecasts for the economy, inflation, and interest rates. Meanwhile, UK’s headline inflation rate hiked to a new 10-year high of 5.1% in November, faster than market expectations of 4.7%, bolstered by fuel and second-hand car prices. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.38% to close at 3,648 while the Shenzhen Component Index lost 0.73% to 15,026 on Wednesday as investors digested mixed economic activity data in Mainland China. Industrial output for November was up 3.8% year-on-year, beating market estimates for a 3.6% rise fueled in large part by high-tech manufacturing.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.09%, EUR/USD was up 0.13% and USD/JPY was up 0.13%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.10%, and January gasoline is down 1.10%.