Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 29 cents to $269.95/cwt.
- Select was $1.92 higher to $256.21.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was also no reportable trade.
“Late cash trade last week came in with a firmer tone, and that helped push cattle markets to new contract highs for April and Feb,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Talk that packers are looking for cattle this week to meet current needs will keep the optimism in the cash market. The cash market will likely be the driver in the cattle futures in a window where prices are seasonally challenged.”
“The daily stochastics have crossed over up which is a bullish indication,” the Hightower Report said. “Studies are showing positive momentum but are now in overbought territory, so some caution is warranted. The close above the 9-day moving average is a positive short-term indicator for trend.”