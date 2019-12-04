Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply lower on light demand and heavy offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell $3.20 to $226.95/cwt.
- Select went down $2.00 to $210.31.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 763 head sold live at $118, with no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, 36 head were sold live at $118, and no dressed sales.
The December cattle contract has fallen below some key support points, and Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics said that means that meant today’s down trade was spurred by a “sell signal.”
Cattle futures are holding a high premium to the cash market and traders are now nervous the cash market might trade steady at best this week, and down for next week, The Hightower Report said. “The very dry weather in the five-day forecast is also a bearish force as weight gain weather is good,” they said.