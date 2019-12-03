The cattle market is mostly 2 to 4 cents higher today following live cattle futures 15 to 45 cents lower yesterday, said Brugler Marketing.
The market is overbought technically and open interest turned down late last week which is a negative technical development, The Hightower Report said.
Also, weights are on the rise and the weather may not have been as disruptive as feared last week, The Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: Dcember E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.56% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.06%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.76%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.27% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.39%. Stock markets across Europe traded mostly in the green this morning, with investors awaiting several high-level meetings during the day as NATO leaders gather in the UK.The gains came in despite heightened trade tensions, after the Trump administration threatened to impose more tariffs against European countries, TradingEconomics.com said. The Chinese offshore yuan fell to a four-week low of 7.05 against the USD this morning after Trump said a trade deal with Beijing would only happen if he wanted it to. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.35% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.64%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.03%, EUR/USD was down 0.07% and USD/JPY was down 0.12%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are 0.63%), and January gasoline is down 0.38%.