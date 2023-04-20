June cattle had a “successful test” of yesterday’s high, before turning lower at resistance, The Hightower Report said. “The selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since April 10,” they noted.
“Technical indicators are overbought and traders are concerned that with high-priced beef, consumer demand might be a bit sluggish,” they said. “The large discount of June to the cash is a factor which may support the market on a corrective break.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.72% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.53%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.33%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.64% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.20%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.09% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.18%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.14%, EUR/USD was up 0.10% and USD/JPY was down 0.29%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.79 (2.26%), and June gasoline is down 2.50%.