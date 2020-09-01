Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 39 cents to $228.34/cwt.
- Select was down 57 cents to $214.75.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,211 head sold live for $103, and 2,956 head sold dressed for $162-164. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 1,946 head sold live for $102.50-104, and 812 head sold dressed for $162-163.
“Pasture and range conditions as of Sunday were rated 22% in good/excellent condition which is down from 24% the previous week and 53% a year ago,” the Hightower Report said. “Declining conditions could spark an increase in non-fed cattle slaughter. Boxed beef cut-out values at midsession came in at $229.13, up $1.18 on the day.”
“The beef trend seems to have turned lower, with two negative closes in a row following a three-week rally,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Market-ready cattle supply is plentiful and poor pasture conditions over the past few weeks could add to weekly kill counts. Cash wires are quiet so far this week.”