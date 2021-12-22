 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 47 cents to $261.86.
  • Select up 91 cents to $250.83.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 6,445 head sold dressed at $217.28 to 218 and 512 sold live at $136.86. In Iowa/Nebraska 1,503 sold live at $137.61 to $138.48 and 1,308 sold dressed at $216 to $216.94.

Yesterday’s rally seemed to be technical in nature but weaker boxed beef may indicate less demand, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Tuesday was a good example of what is taking place because of inflation and consumers changing buying compared to a year ago as consumers are buying cheaper cuts and will buy select over choice, according to ADM Investor Services.

CropWatch Weekly Update

