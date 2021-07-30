 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up $3.24 to $278.46/cwt.
  • Select rose $2.37 to $259.19.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,097 head sold live for $122-123, and 620 head sold live for $195-196. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 3,876 head sold live for $123-126, and 670 head sold dressed for $193-200.

The long-term fundamental picture provides some optimism. “The longer-term fundamentals look positive with declining production in the weeks and months ahead, and a still positive tilt to consumer demand for beef,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values that midsession came in at $278.82, up $3.60 on the day.”

“The concerning fundamental was the rise in carcass weight, as that factor starts to seasonally turn heavier,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers have been keeping kill around the 120,000 head/day level, and if weights climb, will have ample product to supply the market, and keep the cash market in check.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The bullish Cattle on Feed Report from Friday leaves the market with fewer cattle than expected, The Hightower Report said today.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cash market is staying quiet and slow to develop for the week, likely holding off until the end of the week. Bids are still undefined, and…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Live cattle markets broke below the bottom of the three-week consolidation mark on Wednesday, hitting their lowest levels since June 11, The H…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Tightening supply and strong demand signals to keep the trend upward, The Hightower Report said today. “Consumer demand remains very strong wi…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News