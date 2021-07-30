Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $3.24 to $278.46/cwt.
- Select rose $2.37 to $259.19.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,097 head sold live for $122-123, and 620 head sold live for $195-196. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 3,876 head sold live for $123-126, and 670 head sold dressed for $193-200.
The long-term fundamental picture provides some optimism. “The longer-term fundamentals look positive with declining production in the weeks and months ahead, and a still positive tilt to consumer demand for beef,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values that midsession came in at $278.82, up $3.60 on the day.”
“The concerning fundamental was the rise in carcass weight, as that factor starts to seasonally turn heavier,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers have been keeping kill around the 120,000 head/day level, and if weights climb, will have ample product to supply the market, and keep the cash market in check.”