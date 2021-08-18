Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $2.02 to $340.08/cwt.
- Select rose $3.03 to $309.80.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 9,688 head sold live for $125-128, and 9,870 for $200-205. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 4,141 head sold live for $125-127, and 3,714 head sold dressed for $197-205.
Analysts are watching for higher cash market trade, as packer profits margins put them in position to pay. “Packer profit margins are enormous and they have the incentive to pay up in the cash market,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values that midsession came in at $340.30, up $2.24 on the day.”
The futures market reacted to a jump in retail values. “Futures up on big retail jump on the close yesterday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers and feedlots remain in standoff. Boxed beef prices jumped with choice up 8.26 & select up 3.22. Cattle slaughter projected at 121,000. Feeder Cattle cash index for Aug 16: down .65 at 154.91."