Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 87 cents to $276.82/cwt.
- Select down 12 cents to $256.89/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,057 head sold live at $156.00 and 4,545 head sold dressed at $251.37-$253.14. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,644 head sold live at $157.86-157.99 and 995head sold dressed at $250.38-253.86.
Cash markets have put pressure on the futures in recent trading session with reported trades averaging 157.86. Near term contracts should look to be bought if there is upside price risk for beef producers, according to Peter McGinn of Walsh Trading.