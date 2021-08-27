Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice fell 1.93s to $345.34/cwt.
- Select fell 4.07 to $315.52/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 623 head sold live at $124.36 and 404 head sold dressed at $205.06. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 486 head sold live at $127.97 and 447 head sold dressed at $202-205.53.
USDA’s estimate for the week’s running cattle slaughter is 463,000 head through Thursday. That trails last week’s pace by 16,000 head and trails the same week last year by 9,000, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.
The bullish nature of last Friday’s report has diminished and boxed beef is running out of momentum ahead of holiday, said Total Farm Marketing.