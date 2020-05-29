The market is looking for a “short term peak” right now in cattle, and is currently overbought based on technical indicators, The Hightower Report said.
However, the cattle market is still in a “steep uptrend,” they said, as the June cattle contract is narrowing the gap with the cash market. “The increase in the slaughter pace recently has caused beef prices to drive lower.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.54% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.65%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.78%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.99% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.31%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.20% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.18%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.21%, EUR/USD was up 0.38% and USD/JPY was down 0.33%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 74 cents (2.20%), and July gasoline is down 0.41%.