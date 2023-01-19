 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

The cattle market was mixed yesterday. There was some light cash cattle trade reported in Nebraska in a wide range, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. We do have a cattle on feed report tomorrow.

Cattle futures were mostly flat as traders are reluctant to be short futures into a weather system event that might harm performance and supplies that are already dwindling, according to The Cattle Report.

People are also reading…

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.81% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.63%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.72%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.68% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.21%. European shares dropped more than 1% on Thursday from Wednesday’s nine-month highs, following six straight days of gains and ending the longest winning streak since November 2022. Investors have digested a batch of corporate earnings and hawkish comments from key central bankers, while weak U.S. economic data raised concerns about a potential global recession. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.49% to 3,240 while the Shenzhen Component gained 0.87% to 11,913 on Thursday, closing at their highest levels in four months amid an improving economic outlook in China following its rapid shift away from the zero-Covid policy.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.12%, EUR/USD was up 0.27% and USD/JPY was down 0.40%.

Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.69%, and March gasoline is up 0.07%.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

USDA boxed beef cutout closed at 87 cents lower on Friday. This is down from the previous week and the lowest since Dec. 23, according to The …

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

“The bearish tilt from yesterday's USDA supply/demand report and the selloff in the boxed beef market could spark a further correction off the…

Cattle

With choppy trade in the beef market and the cash market, the market remains vulnerable to additional long liquidation selling pressures, The …

Cattle

Dressed cattle weight last week was 834 pounds, down two pounds from last week and 13 pounds from this time a year ago, The Hightower Report said.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News