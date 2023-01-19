The cattle market was mixed yesterday. There was some light cash cattle trade reported in Nebraska in a wide range, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. We do have a cattle on feed report tomorrow.
Cattle futures were mostly flat as traders are reluctant to be short futures into a weather system event that might harm performance and supplies that are already dwindling, according to The Cattle Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.81% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.63%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.72%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.68% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.21%. European shares dropped more than 1% on Thursday from Wednesday’s nine-month highs, following six straight days of gains and ending the longest winning streak since November 2022. Investors have digested a batch of corporate earnings and hawkish comments from key central bankers, while weak U.S. economic data raised concerns about a potential global recession. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.49% to 3,240 while the Shenzhen Component gained 0.87% to 11,913 on Thursday, closing at their highest levels in four months amid an improving economic outlook in China following its rapid shift away from the zero-Covid policy.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.12%, EUR/USD was up 0.27% and USD/JPY was down 0.40%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.69%, and March gasoline is up 0.07%.