Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were unchanged on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 1 cent to $264.54/cwt.
- Select up 56 cents to $252.24/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 1,015 head sold dressed at $220.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 603 head sold live at $139.07 and 62 head sold dressed at $218.00.
Global beef prices remain too high adding to inflation but even if inflation eases, as economists expect, it doesn’t mean beef prices are going to fall off the cliff but become more in par with the cost of living, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
Inflation data that came out this morning was hotter than expected, helping prop up a lot of commodities and perhaps it will help live cattle too, according to Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures.