December cattle experience “an impressive recovery bounce” yesterday, but The Hightower Report said, it appears that a significant top may be in place.
Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing, also noted that live cattle futures were up by as much as 97 cents Thursday after posting losses on Wednesday.
Cattle bulls have the expectation for not just a normal decline in supply into first quarter, but also a year/year drop sharper than normal, Allendale said of expected supply.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.30% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.27%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.39%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.22% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.28%. Stock markets in Europe traded in the green overnight, boosted by hopes that U.S.-China phase one trade deal could be imminent after the White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said on Thursday at the Council on Foreign Relations that there has been “very good progress” and that an agreement is close, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets the Shanghai Composite fell overnight as word from a White House economic adviser said a ‘phase one’ trade deal agreement is “coming down to the short strokes.” Meanwhile data from Hong Kong is expected to confirm that it has plunged into economic recession for the first time in a decade. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.47% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.70%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.02%, EUR/USD was up 0.12% and USD/JPY was down 0.29%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 2 cents (0.04%), and January gasoline is up 0.14%.