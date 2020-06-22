Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose 34 cents to $214.06/cwt.
- Select went up 39 cents to $204.30.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,037 head sold dressed at $152-155, with no live sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, 120 head were sold live at $100, with no dressed sales.
The June cattle on feed report surprised trade with higher cattle numbers. As of June 1 the United States had 11.67 million head of cattle on feed, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.
Traders noted an increase in slaughter from recent months but last week’s slaughter is still down 1.8% from last year while beef production is up 1.5%, according to The Hightower Report.