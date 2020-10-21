Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $2.13 to $208.47/cwt.
- Select went down 76 cents to $190.91.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,893 head sold dressed at $162-165, with 6,359 sold live at $103-105. In Iowa/Minnesota, 950 head were sold live at $102-103, and 1,892 head were sold dressed at $163-165.
Today’s trade managed to eclipse yesterday’s high market, “but failed to find new buyer interest” and the market closed moderately lower, The Hightower Report said.
“The strong placements and feeder cattle movement have weighed on feeder prices as dry pasture conditions have likely moved cattle to the feedlots,” Stewart-Peterson said.