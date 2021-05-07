Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell 49 cents to $305.88/cwt.
- Select went up 91 cents to $290.27.
There were no reported negotiated cash sales in Nebraska or Iowa/Minnesota today, USDA said.
Packers are needing cattle, Total Farm Marketing said, which may cause an increase in bids next week.
Buying helped cattle close higher today as the “red-hot” beef market is supporting futures, The Hightower Report said. “Talk that cash cattle prices have stabilized this week and have the potential to trade higher in the next few weeks.”