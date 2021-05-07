 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.

  • Choice fell 49 cents to $305.88/cwt.
  • Select went up 91 cents to $290.27.

There were no reported negotiated cash sales in Nebraska or Iowa/Minnesota today, USDA said.

Packers are needing cattle, Total Farm Marketing said, which may cause an increase in bids next week.

Buying helped cattle close higher today as the “red-hot” beef market is supporting futures, The Hightower Report said. “Talk that cash cattle prices have stabilized this week and have the potential to trade higher in the next few weeks.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cash trade is still yet to develop this week but selling pressure hit the front end of the market Monday, Total Farm Marketing said. “Technica…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

U.S. beef export sales for the week ending April 29 came in at 16,928 MMT for 2021 delivery and 161 for 2022 for a total of 17,089. “This was …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The market seems to have already priced in the bearish short-term weakness in the cash market, but the surge in the boxed beef market opens th…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

“Prices are again looking to challenge recent contract highs from Feb in April futures,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Deferred contracts finish…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News